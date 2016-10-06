Firefighters tackle Seaford house fire

Firefighters were called to a house fire Seaford this afternoon (Thursday).

Two crews from Seaford were called to a home in Middle Furlong at around 4pm, after members of the public reported seeing smoke.

On arrival they found a fire in the first floor bedroom of a property and used breathing equipment and a hose reel jet to put out the fire.

There were no injuries as a neighbour had helped the occupant to safety before firefighters arrived on scene.

The cause is believed to be accidental.

