Five Ash Down club receives £250 donation

Wealden Police has donated £200 to Five Ash Down Pop In Club to fund the group celebrating its 25th birthday.

Jane Sturt, voluntary organiser of Pop In said: "We're so grateful for this money. It'll make an enormous difference to our celebrations. We're expecting up to 80 people to attend the party in July. This donation will make sure that they have a memorable time."

The donation comes from the Police Property Act Fund (PPAF), made up of monies received by the police from property confiscated by order of the court and then sold.

Sergeant Rose Hanson said: "The Pop In group is a very active social group in the village. They really do provide a community link for the residents. They have always helped us provide crime prevention messages and welcome us when we are able to attend."

he donation will be spent on enabling as many people as possible to join the club's birthday party. The group includes many housebound people and the elderly who rely on a team of drivers to get them there. The group meets at Five Ash Down Village Hall every week on a Tuesday between 10 and 11am. All ages are welcome.