Fly tipper escapes spell in jail

A Hailsham man has narrowly escaped jail for fly-tipping.

Twenty-three-year-old Lee Mallows, of London Road, was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, by Hastings magistrates after changing his plea minutes before the trial took place on Thursday June 8.

Mr Mallows was also banned from driving for 12 months, ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work and to attend 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Wealden District Council’s street scene team was able to identify Mr Mallows as the culprit for three flying tipping incidents that took place in the district during 2015 and 2016.

In the first instance, the car park for the Cuckoo Trail at Station Road, Hellingly, including the disabled spaces, was blocked with building waste which had been brought from London.

In another incident, waste from a local business was dumped along Ailies Lane, East Hoathly, with some of it going into a pond on private land. Mr Mallows was also caught on CCTV dumping a van load of waste on private land in Station Road, Hailsham.

At an earlier hearing, Mr Mallows had pleaded not guilty but changed his plea to guilty minutes before the trial was to take place on Thursday.

“The sentence reflected the serious nature of the offences and the impact they had on the residents of Wealden,” said Councillor Ann Newton, the cabinet member with responsibility for environment and conservation.

“Mr Mallows was earning money illegally by taking away other people’s waste and then dumping it in the countryside. I would urge all householders and businesses to make sure they use a registered waste carrier when getting someone to dispose of their waste.”

Mr Mallows was also ordered to pay £400 towards the council’s costs along with a £115 victim surcharge.

The council’s street scene team can provide advice about waste removal.

A council spokesperson said, “Don’t be afraid to ask to see a licence when employing someone to take away waste and make a note of the details on the licence to ensure you do not become the subject of a council investigation if we find your waste is dumped.

“If anyone witnesses fly tipping, please do not intervene or approach the offenders but take the details of any vehicle involved, along with a description of the suspects and pass this to Wealden’s street scene team on 01892 602735 or street.scene@wealden.gov.uk

“Please do not touch or tamper with fly tipped waste for health and safety and investigative reasons.”