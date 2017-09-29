Former Lewes coaching inn back on the market

The historic Crown Inn in Lewes, which dates in part from 1610, is back on the open market.

Leisure property specialist Fleurets has been instructed to sell the freehold interest jointly with Andrew Morrish at Cradick Retail.

The former coaching inn occupies a prime site in the heart of the county town, opposite Lewes War Memorial. It offers an overall area of 10,533sq ft.

Nick Earee at Fleurets said: “I am delighted to be instructed to deal with this imposing and substantial property which provides extensive accommodation to include 12 letting bedrooms.”

The Crown Inn has had an unsettled recent past. It was first put on the market in March this year and closed the following month. It had been under offer but is now fully back on the market.

Former landlady Karen Lloyd ended her lease with owner Ei Publican Partnerships and handed back the keys to the establishment on July 24.

It was the subject of television’s The Hotel Inspector in 2009, the Channel 5 programme which brings in presenter Alex Polizzi to transform struggling hotels and bed and breakfasts.

As well as being stripped of one of its three stars by the tourist board the venue had received a succession of scathing internet reviews. The landlady had lost more than £32,000.

After spending a night at The Crown, Alex Polizzi sent in the deep cleaners, renovated bedrooms at the old inn and reorganised the staff in a bid to transform its reputation.