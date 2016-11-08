Free flight for war veterans on Armistice Day

War veterans can enjoy a free flight on the British Airways i360 in Brighton on Friday (November 11).

The 30-minute Armistice Day flight will start at 10.45am and the two-minute silence will be observed while the glass pod is at the top of the tower at 11am.

Each war veteran presenting relevant ID is eligible for two complimentary tickets for the flight.

Places must be booked in person at the British Airways i360 ticket office on the seafront either in advance or on the day, subject to availability.

Wheelchair-users should book in advance by calling 03337 720360. Other members of the public can purchase tickets for the flight via the normal booking channels.

In an additional act of remembrance, images of poppies will be projected on to the British Airways i360 tower on Thursday 10 and Friday, November 11, in the evening.