Free parking in Lewes in the run up to Christmas

Day-time free parking will be available in town again for pre-Christmas shoppers in a bid to attract visitors to Lewes.

Lewes Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with Lewes Town Council, is pleased to report 14 of the town’s Pay & Display car parks are included.

It will be available on Friday December 8, 15 and 22 in the following car parks: Brook Street, Phoenix Causeway, Cliffe High Street, Pinwell Road, East Street, South Street (North), Friars Walk, Spring Gardens, Little East Street, The Maltings, Market Lane, West Street, Mountfield Road, Westgate Street.

Chamber President, Clare Crouch, said: “The aim is encourage people from outside the town to come to Lewes and find refreshing ideas they may not have seen in their own home-town shops.

“This gesture is much appreciated, and we hope it will give everyone planning their Christmas shopping yet another great reason to do it here in Lewes!”