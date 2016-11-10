Friends group raises £1,800

The Cats Protection adoption centre in Hailsham has received a £1,808 boost.

Its Friends group raised the money at its fundraiser to mark Black Cat Day on October 30, which was held at the Marshfoot Lane venue.

The Halloween-themed event included stalls and games, such as catching a doughnut (pictured), and the chance to visit the centre’s cats.

Janice Poole, events co-ordinator for the Friends of Eastbourne Adoption Centre, said she wished to thank all the visitors, supporters and volunteers who help raise funds for cats in the area.

The group’s next event will be its Christmas Fayre at the venue on November 27 from midday to 3pm.

