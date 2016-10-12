Fujitsu job cuts could hit Lewes

Jobs in Lewes could be under threat as technology giant Fujitsu announces plans to cut up to 1,800 jobs from its UK workforce.

The firm, which has an office in Brooks Close, Lewes, said it is looking at ‘streamlining’ operations across Europe and that it was too early to tell which areas would be affected.

The job cuts, which represent around 10 per cent of the firm’s total UK operation, are expected to be spread across its UK offices.

A spokesman for the company said: “Fujitsu is planning a transformation program that will enable it to better support customers in the era of digital transformation. The company today advised its employee representative forum of plans to restructure the organisation in order to provide better service and respond more quickly to customer needs.

“As part of the programme, Fujitsu plans to streamline operations in order to remain competitive in the market. Proposed measures include changes which would result in a reduction of up to 1,800 jobs in the UK. All affected employees will be offered guidance and support and Fujitsu is establishing a consultation process with elected employee representatives.”

The move has been criticised by the union Unite, who said the cuts would be a ‘hammer blow to the British economy’.

Unite national officer for IT Ian Tonks said: “This is a hammer blow for these hardworking employees who have given their all to make the UK subsidiary highly profitable.

“It is not good news for the UK economy as the company says that it intends to offshore many of these jobs, with increased automation also responsible for job losses.

“Fujtsu’s main UK subsidiary made £85.6m profit last year and we see no reason for these job losses. Unite will be doing its utmost to fight for these jobs, as well as giving our members maximum support at this very worrying time.

“Fujitsu claims to be a responsible business - it needs to start acting like one. Its UK staff make the company excellent profits.

A spokesman for Fujitsu said the company was not making the cuts in response to the Brexit vote but is part of a change to its global business.

