Funding boost for Moving On parade

A Lewes community arts charity has won funding following its bid in a national competition.

Patina (parents and teachers in the arts) has received a £1,000 boost through the Aviva Community Fund, which involves public voting.

Caroline Croft, the charity’s development co-ordinator, said the news was “brilliant”. “It is heart-warming to see the support we had,” she continued.

The money will go towards the charity’s Moving On parade – its annual mass arts project in the town to mark outgoing year 6 students’ transition from primary to secondary school – and the exhibition it holds after the event.

“Hopefully it will make it [Moving On] bigger and better than before. It’s really great to have that support and it’s wonderful to have that relationship with people in Lewes,” Ms Croft added. “It’s really encouraging and we’re really grateful.”

Moving On 2017 is due to take place on July 7.

