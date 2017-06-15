Fundraisers sought for 115ft abseil challenge

Members of the public are being invited to abseil 115ft in aid of charity.

The Martlets Hospice is seeking ‘daring fundraisers’ to sign up for its Peacehaven cliffs abseil on July 23.

No experience is required to take part in the challenge, which is open to those aged eight or over, but the hospice is asking participants to raise a minimum of £100 sponsorship.

Antonia Shepherd of the hospice’s events team said: “If you are the kind of person who likes to challenge yourself then this is for you.

“There are amazing views of the Channel as you edge your way down to the sea front from the top of the cliffs.

“It is a physical event but it is something that anyone can do with a bit of bravery and lots of encouragement from their supporters.

“We’re a charity, so every penny raised is vitally important to us and goes towards caring for local people and their families as they face some of their toughest times.

“Our life-changing hospice care is only free thanks to the generosity of the people of Brighton and Hove.

“So sign-up now, challenge yourself and really make a difference.”

Martlets Hospice has been running the abseil challenge since 2013 and last year 40 people took part raising £15,000.

Registration for the challenge is £21; the hospice says all equipment will be provided and that qualified and experienced instructors will help participants find their way down the cliff face.

The Martlets Hospice provides care and support to people diagnosed with a terminal illness living in and around Brighton and Hove.

For more details on the hospice and the fundraiser, visit www.themartlets.org.uk. To book a place on the challenge, which will take place between 10am to 3pm, email events@martlets.org.uk or call 01273 747455.

