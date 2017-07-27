Fundraising garden trail returns for sixth year

Twenty-seven private gardens are to be opened to the public as part of an annual fundraiser.

The Macmillan Coastal Garden Trail between Brighton and Seaford will return for its sixth year this weekend.

Among those opening their gardens is Chris Butland-Steed, star of Channel 4’s Gogglebox, who lives in Brighton with his husband Tony.

Seaford gardener Geoff Stonebanks launched the trail in 2012 under the banner of his Driftwood Fundraising Group, with nine gardens opening.

Money raised goes to Macmillan Cancer Support and is allocated to the Macmillan Horizon Centre, in Brighton. When the centre opened last autumn, Driftwood Fundraising Group was recognised on the list of supporters for money donated.

Joelle Leader, Macmillan’s director of volunteering, will officially open this year’s event in Geoff’s garden, Driftwood, on Saturday (July 29) at 11am.

Out of the gardens opening, five are in Seaford, two are in Newhaven, one is in Swanborough, one is in Rodmell, six are in Peacehaven, three are in Saltdean, four are in Ovingdean and five are in Brighton. Six are opening for the first time.

Popular TV gardener, Christine Walkden, is patron of the trail. She said: “Opening gardens and sharing them with others generates a sense of community, camaraderie and interest in the beauty that gardeners create.

“I am thrilled to continue as patron for the fifth year, especially having seen it first hand in 2015.”

Seventeen of the gardens will open on both days, three will open only tomorrow and seven will open only on Sunday (July 30).

Tickets can be bought on the day in any of the gardens. Trail entry is £6 for a day ticket, or £2 per garden.

For more details on the trail, visit www.macmillangardentrail.co.uk

