Fundraising in gear and on song

This Summer ex-Dankworth pianist and former MD for Matt Monro Mike Hatchard decided to celebrate his sixtieth birthday by cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats the long way - via Kent.

Furthermore, he took his electric piano with him on a trailer and performed over 50 concerts in a variety of venues ranging from theatres to pubs, churches to village halls, bookshops to art galleries, village greens to beaches and even a wineshop.

As a result of this “slightly insane” venture so far about £7,000 has been raised for BBC Children in Need – and even now donations are still coming in.

On November 11 Mike is planning one more fundraising push, also for Children in Need.

This time he intends to perform six concerts in a day by bicycle. The plan is to start at Shoreham By Sea with a 10am concert in the Ropetackle Theatre, cycle to Brighton for a lunchtime concert in St Nicholas’s Church, on to Rottingdean for an early afternoon gig at 2pm in a pub and then on to Bexhill’s Manor Barn for an early evening gig at 7pm followed by a later one at the Bella Vista Restaurant in Hastings at 9.30pm.

In all about 45 miles cycling - towing the piano - and about eight hours performing...not bad for a man just turned 60.

All money raised from this venture will go to Children in Need.

Various musicians have come forward volunteering to perform with him on the day including The Jazz Project Big Band, Mark Ramsden, Pete Prescott, Gary Bland and Charlotte Glasson.

To donate to Mike’s effort go to www.crowdfunder.co.uk/cycling-from-lands-end-to-john-ogroats-the-cd