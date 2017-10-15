GALLERY: Looking back at the Great Storm

Thirty years ago winds of more than 100-miles an hour raged across Sussex.
The Great Storm of 1987, which took place on the night of October 15, left a trail of destruction across the county, and it is regarded as the worst storm in living memory. Here we look back at images of the damage caused in the Sussex Express patch.
With thanks to The Keep and Lewes Library where images and details from our newspapers were sourced.
Almost Done!
Registering with Sussex Express means you're ok with our terms and conditions.