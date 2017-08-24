GCSE success at Hailsham Community College Academy Trust

Students at Hailsham Community College Academy Trust have been congratulated on their ‘excellebt results’ by principal Phil Matthews.

Mr Matthews added, “I would like to congratulate all the students on their excellent results this year and I am delighted with the attainment and progress of our students.

“Provisional figures show that 64 per cent of students achieved Level 9-4 in both GCSE English and Maths through the new assessment system.

“In particular we wish to commend the following students for their outstanding performance in achieving top grades in a wide range of subjects: Caleb Goldsmith, Matthew Powell, Kate Horrigan, Evan Wilson, Alisa Gurr, Jessica Field, Liam Hennessy, Rosie McCallum, Bailey Coomber, Billy-Jo Richards.

“Once again, this is a terrific testament to the support provided by staff and parents this year. Most of all, however, it reflects the commitment, dedication and hard work of our Year 11 students. We wish them every success in the future.”