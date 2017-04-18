General election is ‘a real opportunity’, says Lib Dem PPC

Lewes Liberal Democrats have welcomed this morning’s calls for a snap general election.

Prospective parliamentary candidate (PPC) Kelly-Marie Blundell says she is ‘very excited’ by the announcement, describing the election as ‘a real opportunity’.

Ms Blundell, who was selected as the Lib Dem candidate last September, said: “This election is a real opportunity to change the direction of our country and provide the people with a government that represents 100 per cent of the people, not just the leave voters. ​

“With just 1,000 votes between the Lib Dems and the Conservatives in Lewes, this is a real chance to elect a local, dedicated MP who supports the Remain vote.

“I am standing up for an open, tolerant and united Lewes, Newhaven, Seaford and Polegate. And a united Britain as we face enormous constitutional change.”

