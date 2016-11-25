Get into the festive spirit with your local newspaper

December is fast approaching and we want you the reader to help us mark the festive season in style.

If you need some inspiration, your local newspaper is here to help.

From next week, we will be running at least two dedicated Christmas pages in all of our Sussex newspapers, packed with seasonal news and information.

From Christmas markets and fetes, nativities and shopping tips, we will bring you a weekly round-up of all things festive.

We will be launching a Christmas campaign, supporting a cause or charity that needs help this December and will have some competitions and offers.

We will also provide you with the essential information needed to help your Christmas run smoothly, including your bin collection times, health services and emergency numbers.

But it’s not just about us. We want you to get involved and join in the festivities, too.

Send us details of any Christmas events, shows or offers you want to tell people about.

Is your school holding a Carol concert, or are the children making some exciting decorations? Tell us about it and send us your photographs.

We will also be championing acts of kindness so please get in touch if you are collecting for a local charity or organisation.

Our websites will also be bringing you some seasonal fun with quizzes and polls to find out what the people of Sussex love when it comes to Christmas songs and films, food and games.

And, we would love to see your yuletide pictures and videos.

Is your house front adorned with lights and decorations, do you have the best Christmas tree in the area – or has your pet got into the Christmas spirit?

And, for those of you who have children and welcome an elf into your home this December, why don’t you share your pictures of them getting up to mischief with us.

Send your festive stories, pictures and videos to sussex.express@jpress.co.uk

Visit our website www.sussexexpress.co.uk and follow our Sussex Express Facebook page to get involved.