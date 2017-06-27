Glyndebourne to receive £6.5m Arts Council funding

Glyndebourne Productions Ltd is to receive £6,516,220 from Arts Council England over the next four years.

The world famous opera venue is among 21 arts and cultural organisations in East Sussex that will together share £31,796,428 in the 2018-22 National Portfolio.

The investment in East Sussex reflects the depth and breadth of the county’s exciting cultural offer and highlights the Arts Council’s continuing commitment to investing more money than ever before outside London.

Hedley Swain, Area Director, South East, Arts Council England, said: “This is an exceptionally strong portfolio of organisations delivering great arts and cultural experiences to audiences throughout the East and South East of England. Our investment will support inventive, pioneering arts organisations, a range of museums and arts activity in libraries.

“It will reach into more places than ever before, providing more people of all ages and backgrounds with the opportunity to participate in the arts – inspiring them as artists, as audiences, or as a mix of both.

“We are delighted to be making an increased investment in East Sussex with some exciting new organisations joining the portfolio. All of our National Portfolio organisations will play an essential role in reaching more people, developing local, national and international talent, and making where they’re based great places to live, work and visit.”