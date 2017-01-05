On January 6 the church celebrates Epiphany

‘Epiphany’

It’s not a word we hear very often.

But it’s probably an experience we’ve all had, even if we don’t call it that. A sudden understanding or realisation.

The most famous one is probably Archimedes in the bath, jumping out and shouting ‘Eureka.’ I don’t know whether that’s true or not, but it certainly makes for a good story.

It’s also the word used to refer to the visit of the mysterious wise men to the young Jesus.

It’s in Matthew's Gospel, and is described in carols, such as ‘We three Kings of Orient are…’

But, as has been widely noted, there’s a fair amount of artistic license in these words…

Were there three? It’s likely there were a lot more than that as they’d travelled a long way.

Were they kings? The original word is Magi, meaning some kind of priest or astrologer

Were they from the Orient? We’re told they came from the East, but nothing more specific than that.

Even subsequent revisions, may not have improved this particular carol’s historical accuracy.

‘one in a taxi, one in a car?’ – Sadly, we will never know for sure.

Interestingly, Jesus wasn’t the only person to receive a visit from Magi.

A group came to pay homage to the roman emperor Nero in AD66.

Also, the Jewish historian Josephus describes a visit from Magi to King Herod around 10 BC.

So, it must have seemed very odd to this group that their journey led them to a seemingly very ordinary family.

Yet that realisation was all part of their epiphany, their revelation.

That the one they’d come to see didn’t live in a palace or sit on a throne.

That if the Christmas story is to be believed, God humbled himself to meet us in the reality of ordinary, new-born life.

Those Magi saw that in Jesus, they had their epiphany, and they worshipped him with those famous gifts.

Perhaps there is still an epiphany to be had today.

Is this also just a good story for nativity plays?

Or perhaps there’s an epiphany for you in the significance of the baby worshipped by the Magi.

