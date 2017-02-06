Golden Cross residents raise staggering £20,000 for Eastbourne RNLI

Golden Cross residents have now raised a staggering £20,000 after years of enthusiastic fundraising for Eastbourne RNLI.

Fundraisers at Deanland Wood Park retirement village recently handed over a cheque which took their total contributions to the charity over the landmark figure.

The mammoth fundraising effort was initially instigated by veteran supporter Frank Wellbelove, who has been an RNLI Governor for more than 30 years, along with and his wife Jane.

Together they organised countless raffles and special events over the years that have been held at the Deanland on-site Inn on the Park, with all profits going to Eastbourne Lifeboats.

Catering Manager at the inn Debbie Toms and her young family have now taken over the helm, with Frank still assisting by looking after the accounts and acquiring the raffle prizes.

At the latest presentation aboard a relief lifeboat called ‘Frank and Anne Wilkinson’, Debbie and Jane handed a cheque for £925 to Coxswain Mark Sawyer, Operations Manager Carl Pocock and lifeboat mechanic Guy Emery.

Debbie’s twin sons Cairan and Callum and youngster Ralph, who all help with the raffles, completed the party.

Despite this remarkable effort, Frank is adamant that he will continue raising money to ensure Tamar class lifeboat ‘Diamond Jubilee’ and inshore D-Class lifeboat ‘Laurence and Percy Hobbs’ can continue their lifesaving work in Eastbourne.