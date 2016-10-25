Government to make announcement on airport expansion

The Government is set to make an announcement on airport expansion at either Gatwick or Heathrow later today (Tuesday October 25).

After years of discussions, debates and delays the Transport Secretary Chris Grayling is expected to announce the government’s ‘preferred’ choice.

National media are reporting Heathrow as the favourite to get the go-ahead for expansion with either a third runway being created or one of the current runways being expanded.

Gatwick Airport has argued that it could deliver a second runway quicker and cheaper than expansion at Heathrow, but campaigners have suggested the area’s infrastructure is inadequate to cope and raised the noise impact on residents under existing and new flight paths.

The decision will be subject to a ‘full and fair’ consultation before it is finalised next winter.

Mr Grayling is expected to make an announcement at around midday.

