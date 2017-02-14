Hailsham councillor steps down prompting by-election

A by-election will be held in the town after a Hailsham councillor recently stepped down.

Cllr Paul Soane, of the Upper Horsebridge ward, officially stepped down last month and Hailsham Town Council aims to fill the vacancy with a by-election on Thursday, March 2.

Town Clerk John Harrison said, “On behalf of the council, I would like to thank Cllr Soane for everything he has done.

“We are sorry to see him go and wish him well in all future endeavours.”

The candidates in the order they appear on the ballot are: Grant Clifford De Jongh, standing as a Conservative party candidate; Kelvin Peter Hinton (Independent); Laurence Victor Keeley (Campaign for Change); and Grant Neal (Liberal Democrat).