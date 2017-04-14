Hailsham dance teacher’s 90th birthday celebrations

A dance teacher who has held classes in Hailsham for more than 30 years was treated to a wonderful 90th birthday celebration.

Friends of Dorothy Cottrell, who teaches at the Charles Hunt Centre, held a birthday bash to show how much they appreciate her.

Dorothy Cottrell's 90th birthday party (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170413-101107008

Dorothy hosts a number of sociable classes including yoga.

Gail Freeborne, whose mother Betty Turner organised the party on Wednesday (April, 12), said, “She really is amazing. It’s all voluntary, she’s never taken any money.

“I don’t think there has been anyone quite like her.”