Hailsham dog and owner jumping for joy after winning national competition

A Hailsham woman and her four-legged friend are jumping for joy after winning a national competition.

Sarah Wood and her Australian Shepherd dog Tag beat 700 other entries to scoop the top dog prize in a photography competition.

Sarah Wood and Tag SUS-170915-104820001

Thanks to their keen skills, Sarah and Tag made it into the final stage of the Chuckit! Challenge photo competition back in July, after being chosen as a top three finalist by last year’s reigning champions Nikki Bates and Staffy Tilly.

The competition, which invited dog lovers to play ‘puparazzi’ and send pictures and videos of their dogs playing with their favourite toys, was, in second stages, opened to a public vote, with each finalist encouraging their friends, family and fans to vote for them to win the top prize.

Sarah said, “We still can’t quite believe we have won the top prize, and are the new Chuckit! Challenge champions!

“There were so many amazing entries, and we just feel very lucky to have been chosen not only by last years’ winners to make it into the final three, but also by the public who have been backing us over the last few weeks.”

Awarded their prizes in person at Hampden Park in Eastbourne, the brand also gave Sarah and Tag a selection of toys from the latest product ranges to launch in the UK, including the Hydro and Mountain Rope toys.

Will Baggaley, Brand Manager for Chuckit!, said, “We’ve been so impressed with the quality of the pictures and dedication of our fans this year in the competition.

“Sarah and Tag are worthy winners for all of their hard work to drum up support and spread the word during the voting stage, so we’re very pleased to be able to award them with such a great prize from Pets Pyjamas.”

Sarah and Tag won the competition with a huge 2,024 votes and now have £1,000 worth of vouchers to spend on a dog-friendly holiday anywhere in the UK courtesy of Pets Pyjamas.

For more information on Chuckit, visit: www.chuckit-toys.co.uk