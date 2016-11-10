Hailsham firm to feature on BBC programme tonight

The products of a Hailsham firm will feature on a popular BBC programme tonight (Thursday, November 10) starring Nick Knowles.

Big Foot Systems helped Knowles and the DIY SOS team on a rooftop garden project at Great Ormond Street Hospital for children in London.

The garden is a 'sanctuary' for children at Great Ormond Street hospital

The company supplied its popular H Frame supports as part of the project which involved the creation of a rooftop garden area – a space which will provide a much needed sanctuary for children, carers and families at the hospital.

Big Foot’s H Frames were used to support and distribute the load of a wall in the roof garden.

Designed by Chris Beardshaw, the garden had its public debut at RHS Chelsea Flower Show on May 23 where it received a gold medal.

The award-winning garden was then moved and adapted by the BBC DIY SOS team so it could be permanently sited at the hospital.

The ambitious project features more than 30 mature trees, around 1,000 plants, over 30 tonnes of soil, and took more than 70 crane lifts to reach its destination in the centre of the hospital, on the roof of the old boiler house.

The transformational space is now a charming garden featuring symbolic references to the relationships between children, parents and clinicians, something which designer Chris Beardshaw was keen to highlight in the design.

At Great Ormond Street hospital there was a real need for somewhere close to the wards which could offer a calm and reflective space for those who need it, even if it is just for a few moments, the new rooftop garden provides this calm peaceful space.

Speaking of the company’s involvement in the project, Big Foot Systems Product Manager, Sam Birch said, “When we were contacted and asked to provide products for the DIY SOS Great Ormond Street Hospital project, we jumped at the chance to be involved.

“This is such a worthy cause and one which, as a company we were more than happy to be involved in.

We were also honoured to be invited to the official unveiling of the finished garden which had gone into it was very impressive”.

The DIY SOS programme, which airs on BBC One tonight at 8pm, shows the huge efforts which went into the design and build of the garden space both on and off screen – a massive success for all involved.

