Hailsham man sent to prison for sexually assaulting young girl

A man has been jailed for five years after being found guilty of four charges of child sex offences.

Barry Grant, 65, of Stunts Green, Herstmonceux, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13, causing a girl under 13 to watch a sexual act, causing a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a girl aged under 13 in Eastbourne between January 23 2010 and January 24 2014.

The builder denied the charges but was found guilty by jury at a trial at Lewes Crown Court in August.

He was sentenced to five years in prison at Hove Crown Court on October 28.

Grant was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which bans him from living, contacting or working with any child aged under 16 and he was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

