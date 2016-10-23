Hazardous area response team attends injured man near Telscombe cliffs

A hazardous area response team was called to help a man near Telscombe Cliffs today, the ambulance service said.

The South East Coast Ambulance’s hazardous area response team attended the incident at around 4pm today (Sunday, October 23).

The man was suffering a spontaneous back injury, said the amubulance service.

