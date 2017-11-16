People who attended the unique tribute to the war dead of Lewes on Sunday have spoken of what an emotional experience it was.

As dusk fell, a volunteer of approximately the same age as each of the 236 casualties named on the town’s war memorial walked from the home address of that casualty to the memorial, carrying a flaming torch.

When all were gathered, individual names, addresses, causes and dates of death and ages were read out. As each casualty’s details were announced, the volunteer stepped forward, doused their torch and disappeared into the crowd.

The ceremony had a deep effect on those who attended.

One said: “It was such an incredibly moving tribute, people I spoke to described it as spellbinding, spine-chilling, so well-organised, respectful, moving, all that I agree with. At one point I thought it was snowing (it was the ash from the flames) which gave another feeling to it. Seeing the flames being carried up from the side streets was also so moving. And the silence of the crowd ...”

Another commented: “I found it a wonderful and deeply moving event and a unique way to remember and honour all those named on the war memorial.”

One found it a unique experience, saying: “It was a real moment of silent unity unlike anything I’ve ever come across before.”

Another said: “I went up to a man I know well, and associate with rock-solid stability and calmness, and asked him how he was, and he was incapable of speech because he was so overcome with emotion.”

For more information about the event contact Brigitte Lardinois of the London College of Communication on b.lardinois@lcc.arts.ac.uk or Tom Reeves at reeveslewes@tiscali.co.uk

For the Reeves Archive project please go to http://www.reevesarchive.co.uk