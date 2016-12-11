Hospital Friends get national recognition

The Friends of Crowborough Hospital have received national recognition for their work with lonely and socially isolated people.

The group found out earlier this month they had won an Innovations and Best Practice Award by the Community Hospitals

Last year's Innovations and Best Practice award

Association.

The award was in recognition of their pioneering approach to maintaining the Social Day Centre at Crowborough Hospital.

The Award will be presented to the Friends at the Association’s Annual Conference in June next year.

The Crowborough team will make a presentation revealing how they overcame challenges to keep the Day Centre open when the NHS withdrew funding and how they continue to develop the service.

The Friends have also been commended for an innovative approach to their whole role and for helping to save hospital and services while encouraging the provision of new services, the group says

Chantal Wilson, chairman of the friends, said: “The Friends of Crowborough Hospital are delighted and somewhat overwhelmed that we have been given this national award.

“Most of the applications for awards will have come from NHS staff working in community hospitals who have created imaginative and innovative ways of dealing with local problems.

“To think that a small local charity could receive a national award in competition with professional staff is very exciting.

“I would like to thank the whole team at the Friends of Crowborough Hospital because this is very much a team effort and we are so lucky to have excellent skills among the trustees and volunteers who give endless amounts of time to our wonderful hospital and especially to the social day centre.”

