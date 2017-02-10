Major store recalls stir fry products due to possible presence of salmonella

Sainsbury’s has taken the precautionary step of recalling a number of its stir fry products because the products might contain salmonella.

The products listed below might be contaminated with salmonella.

Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

The advice to consumers is that if you have bought any of the above products do not eat them.

Instead, return them to the nearest Sainsbury’s storewhere you bought them for a full refund.

Product: Sainsbury’s Oriental Style Vegetable Stir Fry

Pack size: 300g - Use by date: up to and including 13 February 2017 - Item code: 6274397

Product: Sainsbury’s Mushroom Stir Fry

Pack size: 350g - Use By date: up to and including 13 February 2017​ -Item Code: 7282405

Product: Sainsbury’s Beansprouts

Pack size: 400g -Use by date: up to and including 13 February 2017​ - Item code: 6369234

Product: Sainsbury’s Mixed Pepper Stir Fry

Pack size: 300g - Use by date: up to and including 13 February 2017​ - Item code: 7282427

Product: Sainsbury’s Basics Stir Fry

Pack size: 700g - Use by date: up to and including 13 February 2017​ - Item code: 6856988

Product: Sainsbury’s Hot & Spicy Stir Fry

Pack size: 300g - Use by date: up to and including 13 February 2017​ - Item code: 7671908

Product: Sainsbury’s Sweet & Crunchy Stir Fry

Pack size: 600g - Use by date: up to and including 13 February 2017​ - Item code: 7671914

No other Sainsbury’s products are known to be affected.