Heathfield shoppers raise £2,000 for air ambulance

Shoppers at the Co-op in Heathfield raised almost £2,000 for the Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance in a raffle to win a car as the charity awaits the arrival of a new helicopter.

Staff and volunteers sold tickets for the Win a Mini Draw at the High Street store last month (December 9-11).

A grand total of £1,883.83 was raised in ticket sales and donations for the charity, which relies almost entirely on public support.

Head of Lotteries & Gaming James Cook said: “We are really grateful to the Co-op for giving us a platform to raise awareness of the charity, and to the public for their tremendous support over the three days.”

The Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance has taken delivery of a new aircraft, an AW169, which is expected to be operational soon.

Flying faster, further and for longer, it will enable the pilot, doctor and paramedic crews to reach, treat and deliver patients to hospital even faster.

The AW169 has a significantly larger cabin, improving in-flight access to patients, which will allow for the delivery of more life-saving interventions.

Tickets for the Win a Mini Draw cost £5 each and can be purchased online at www.raffle.me.uk with the draw taking place on 31st March 2017, making it a perfect present for the summer months.

The £19,000 convertible Mini Cooper, a brand new model, boasts tyre pressure monitoring, a Thatcham 1 alarm system, ISOFIX child seat system, front foglights, on-board computer, DAB digital radio and Bluetooth hands-free function with USB audio, reversing camera and parking distance sensors.