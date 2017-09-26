Hellingly road closed both ways due to incident

Grove Hill was closed both ways this afternoon (Tuesday) after an incident involving a cyclist.

According to police, a pedal cyclist riding along the road between Horam and Hellingly collided with the kerb and fell unconscious at around 11.35am.

Paramedics and the Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance attended to give emergency first aid to the man in his 70s, said a spokesperson for Sussex Police.

The road was closed to traffic while emergency services were at the scene.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other information is asked to report details online at www.sussex.police.uk/rtcappealresponse or phone 101, quoting Operation Mayford.

Photo by Dan Jessup.