Historic home tipped as ‘top of the property pops’

One of the county’s most historic homes has come onto the market at a guide price of £5million.

Marketed by Savills and described in Country Life magazine as the ‘undisputed top of the pops,’ the 16th century former rectory Chailey Moat is set in almost 46 acres of gardens.

The moat surrounds the house which is reached by three timber footbridges. Tradition has it that the moat was dug singlehandedly by the Rev. Richard Porter (from 1713.) Buildings on the estate are a mix of Tudor, Elizabethan and Georgian architectural styles. Much of the original timber-framed medieaval building is hidden by later alterations but the main facade is 18th century.

The fence-enclosed tennis court lies to the south of the barn. steps go down to a large, well-stocked kitchen garden with Victorian-style greenhouse and number of raised beds. The swimming pool is tucked away behind the garages. Further areas of garden include a productive orchard, woodland, a timber workshop and tractor store plus rolling pastureland dotted with mature trees. There’s a tithe barn and separate cottage.

Inside are eight bedrooms, reception rooms including a reading room with a Charles I bedstead used as an overmantel and a large kitchen complete with three oven Aga.

