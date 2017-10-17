How to stay safe this bonfire, firework and Diwali season

Stay safe and injury free by acting sensibly this bonfire, firework and Diwali season.

That’s the message from South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb).

SECAmb is reminding people that by following some simple advice and safety tips alongside common sense they can keep themselves, their family and friends safe.

The Trust is also advising people to attend local professionally-organised events.

Anyone celebrating with fireworks at home is urged to strictly follow the safety advice below.

Top safety advice includes:

- Never use petrol or other chemicals on a bonfire

- Keep fireworks in a closed box away from children and use them one at a time

- Read any instructions carefully using a torch if necessary

- Never smoke around fireworks

- Light fireworks at arm’s length with a taper and stand at a safe distance

- Never return to a firework once it has been lit

- Don’t put fireworks in pockets and never throw them

- Follow safety instructions if using sparklers

- Drinking alcohol and lighting fireworks don’t mix

- Consider whether younger children would prefer to watch fireworks from inside

SECAmb Regional Operations Manager for Resilience, Chris Stamp said: “Every year we know that sadly we are going to respond to people who have been injured by fireworks or bonfires. But by following our simple advice they can keep themselves and others safe and injury free.

“We want people to have fun and enjoy themselves but we’re also urging them to be sensible.

“We’d encourage people to attend local professionally-organised events. This is a safer environment than setting off fireworks in a back garden. We know that some people will still choose to celebrate at home and if they do they must remember the dangers and take all the necessary precautions.”

More information on firework safety can be found at The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents Safer Fireworks website - http://www.saferfireworks.com/.

SECAmb is also supporting National Burn Awareness Day tomorrow (Wednesday October 18).

While most burns are usually minor, giving the right first aid quickly following a burn or a scald can significantly improve a person’s recovery time and limit the severity of any scarring.

People can make a real difference to someone’s recovery from a burn by remembering to “Cool, Call and Cover”:

- Cool the burn with running cold tap water for 20 minutes and remove all clothing and jewellery (unless it is melted or firmly struck to the wound)

- Call for help – you can call the NHS 111 service for initial advice on treating burns or call your local GP. In an emergency, call 999

- Cover the burn with cling film or a sterile, non-fluffy dressing or cloth. Make sure the patient is kept warm