‘Huge loss’ if closure of Ringmer’s library goes ahead

There’s been an angry reaction to plans to close Ringmer’s library.

It is one of seven earmarked for the axe by East Sussex County Council. Senior councillors will meet next week to discuss the controversial proposals.

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield said: “I am very disappointed that there are plans to close the libraries in Ringmer and Polegate.

“The community in Ringmer only recently re-opened their new library facility in the village hall and so to close this would be a huge loss to the community.

“I have already contacted those involved in Ringmer library to offer my support to see if there is a way we can work together to keep library services going.

“While I know that the numbers of people using library services overall has dropped, they are a valuable community service and I have been reassured by the county council that if we can look at innovative ways of providing the services locally they will support the community in doing so.”

Kelly-Marie Blundell, the Lib Dem Parliamentary candidate for the Lewes constituency, said she was “appalled” by the proposals, adding: “The Conservative cuts threaten our much loved library services across the county. This is austerity going too far.”

Philip Daniel, Lib Dem county councillor for Ringmer and Lewes Bridge, said he would oppose plans to close the village’s library, adding: “Ringmer Library provides a valuable service to elderly people, disabled people, unemployed people, parents with children - in fact to the whole community.”

Ringmer resident Martin Whitlock said the proposed closure was “disgraceful”. He said: “I’m very disappointed. Another valuable rural service is going.”

He pointed out that the community had raised £220,000 for the village hall extension which accommodates the library.

To view the petition against the closures visit www.leweslibdems.org.uk/save_ringmer_and_polegates_libraries

Seven libraries are earmarked for closure - Ringmer, Polegate, Willingdon, Pevensey Bay, Mayfield, Langney and Ore.