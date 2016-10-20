Impressive display of shooting stars in Sussex skies tonight

Sussex sky-watchers could be treated to an impressive meteor shower tonight (Thursday October 20).

The Orionid shooting stars from Halley’s Comet could number up to 20 every hour.

The meteors, which are remnants of the famous comet, arrive at around 41 miles per second.

And according to the Met Office, the Sussex skies are set to be clear, allowing a good sight of the spectacle.

The best time to view them is from midnight into the early morning and between 1am and 3am is said to be the peak time.

For the best view, sky-watchers need to be away from any light pollution.