Kayal injury boost for Albion

Brighton midfielder Beram Kayal has returned to training as he bids to return to action following a ankle injury.

The 28-year-old, Albion's player of the season last year, has been out since September after he was injured in the 2-0 win over Barnsley but has now trained with the first-team squad for the past two days.

Utility player Liam Rosenior has another five days of running rehabilitation before he will join the squad again. He has been out since August after suffering a ankle injury in the 2-2 draw at Reading.

Meanwhile German defender Uwe Hunemeier is set for a small period on the sidelines after a hand injury in training. Hunemeier fractured a small bone in his hand when he blocked a shot in training but is set to be available again within a couple of weeks when he can play with a cast.

West Brom loanee Sebastien Pocognoli is set to make just his second Championship start since joining Albion in Friday's match with Leeds. He will replace Gaetan Bong, who is suspended after his red card in the 0-0 draw at Cardiff on Saturday.

