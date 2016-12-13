Latest Christmas weather forecast for Sussex

Christmas across Sussex looks set to be dry but cloudy with the possibility of fog patches at times.

The Met Office says there is still quite a bit of uncertainty, but high pressure is more likely to dominate.

This will mean temperatures being generally near normal, with some frosts possible.

And there is definitely no mention of snow!

As far as a forecast for the New Year is concerned, the Met Office says that “there is a good deal of uncertainty for this period as the UK remains in a battleground between higher pressure across the near continent and lower pressure over the Atlantic.

“The exact orientation of these will dictate conditions across the country.

“Currently it is most likely to be a settled start to the period, with high pressure dominating.”