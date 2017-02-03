Learn the history of the Lewes ironworks

Lewes History Group will hold a talk later this month about John Every’s Phoenix Ironworks and its role in roles.

John Every established his first foundry in Lewes in 1835 and from this humble beginning the business developed to become the town’s largest employer during the first half of the twentieth century.

Speaker John Blackwell is chairman of The Sussex Industrial Archaeology Society who has researched and written the history of the Every family, their ironworks and its products.

John Blackwell will give his presentation on Monday, February 13 at King’s Church in Brooks Road.

Presided over by four generations of the Every family the foundry’s products ranged from small domestic items to the magnificent lamp standards, railings, bandstands and decorative ironwork that adorn seaside towns around Sussex.

The meeting is at King’s Church, Brooks Road. Doors open 7pm, with the presentation due to begin 7.30pm. All are welcome. Tickets are for £2 members and £3 for non-members. There will be free refreshments.

For more details about the meeeting visit: leweshistory.org.uk/meetings

