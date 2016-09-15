Level crossing failure causes delays in Cooksbridge

The A275 in Cooksbridge is blocked in both directions after a level crossing failure this afternoon (Thursday).

There is queuing traffic in both directions between the Beechwood Lane junction and the Hamsey Lane junction as a result of the incident.

UPDATE: Network Rail confirmed the road has been closed since 12.38pm. A spokesman confirmed the road is currently closed and repairs are ongoing.

The road is expected to remain closed until engineers can complete repairs to the level crossing.

