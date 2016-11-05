LEWES BONFIRE: Borough

Many will remember Lewes Borough’s tableau of former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson last year.

Wearing boxing gloves and sitting behind the steering wheel of a skip, with the words ‘BBC Courtesy Car’ on the side and a STOP G34R numberplate, he was pulled by The Stig through the town.

The society also aimed to have created the largest-ever Guy Fawkes in 2015, which its society chairman Jason Winter says reached 60ft and believes to be a world record.

He says this year there will be a slightly scaled down version of Guy Fawkes but that it is planning to host its biggest aerial display and grand finale – due to the weather last year the society had to pull most of its fireworks.

After its smugglers’ barrel run and four processions, including joining with Commerical Square, Waterloo and Southover in St Anne’s Crescent for the united grand, its grand procession will commence around 9.30pm winding its way from its headquarters in White Lion Lane, through the High Street, Western Road and Nevill Rd to its fire site at Landport Bottom.

As per tradition, the Zulu first pioneer group will lead it in ceremonial dress, followed by the second pioneer group in Tudor attire and then the smugglers in its blue and white striped jumpers.

It is in this procession that spectators can also expect to see a giant flaming key being carried, which symbolises that the society was awarded ‘freedom of the town’ in 1863.

The society will be collecting for three charities – The Bevern Trust, Families for Autism and St John Ambulance.