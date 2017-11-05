Lewes Bonfire night was ‘safe and successful’

Sussex Police has said five arrests were made at Lewes Bonfire celebrations but the evening was ‘safe and enjoyable’ despite being very crowded.

The police worked with partner agencies throughout the evening, which was possibly slightly busier than last year.

Crowd numbers are an estimate, but police noted the town centre between Cliffe High Street and the castle was very busy between 8.30pm and 9.30pm.

A police spokesman said South East Coast Ambulance Service and St John Ambulance treated around 80 people for injuries, most relatively minor.

By 1.30am police had issued three dispersal orders and made a total of five arrests have been made for drink driving, failing to comply with a dispersal order, possession of a knife and an assault, the spokesman added.

Chief Superintendent Neil Honnor said: “This event takes months of preparation, planning and working with our fellow emergency services and partners, as well as the bonfire societies.

“Our aim is always to provide a safe environment for both participants and spectators.

“Lewes was busy as it always is for bonfire night and I am very grateful to all those who worked hard during the evening to ensure that everyone had a safe and enjoyable evening.”