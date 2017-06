Sturdy oak coffin trestles have been donated to St Thomas a Becket Church in Lewes by local funeral directors Cooper and Son.

Now the church will no longer have to borrow trestles for use at funeral services.

Churchwarden Trevor Butler said, “Cooper and Son came to our rescue with a generous donation.

“Part of family-run CPJ Field, the Lewes firm kindly presented us with our own solid-oak trestles which we can use at our services.

“It is exceedingly kind of them to help out in this way.”