Lewes church hit by 'thoughtless' vandalism

A Lewes church says it has been forced increase its security after falling victim to 'thoughtless' vandalism.

St Thomas a Becket, in Cliffe High Street, says it has been targeted by vandals several times in the past week with church materials destroyed.

Churchwarden Trevor Butler said: "We've had posters torn down, leaflets ripped up and scattered around the church and official notices removed.

"It was all material displayed inside - posters and panels on the wall and leaflets in little racks. Material which costs money to produce and which we have not budgeted to have to remake.

"It is most disconcerting for all those who work so hard to keep the church looking so tidy and inviting for its many visitors. It is a refuge for many each day who come here to pray, meditate or just for the building's stillness."

Among the materials destroyed were wall panels and leaflets created for the church's £60,000 restoration appeal, which is about to enter its second phase.

Mr Butler said: "People have generously donated, around £40,000 so far, to enable us to undertake the vital repairs to the ancient building.

"The last thing we need is to waste money replacing things destroyed by thoughtless hooligans."

The church is asking anyone who sees anything, or anyone acting suspiciously, to contact Lewes police so that they can respond. Anyone who can help is asked to contact Sgt David Pye at Lewes police station on 101 ext 56302.

