Lewes church prepares for organ recital

Lewes residents are invited to attend a fundraising organ recital at St Thomas a Becket next weekend.

Local organist Philip Willatt will play a mixture of well-known and lesser-known works by composers including Handel, Bach, Vierne, Lang and Burgon.

All are welcome to drop in to the church in Cliffe High Street for the 30 minute recital. Admission is free and there will be a retiring collection towards church upkeep.

The event will be held in the Cliffe parish church from 11.30am on Saturday, June 10.

"We hope many will be able to join us and enjoy Philip's playing", says Churchwarden Trevor Butler. "It will be the perfect break between Saturday morning shopping and other weekend chores."

More details at www.st-thomas-lewes.org.uk