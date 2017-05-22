Lewes company acquired in 'major expansion' plans

A Lewes company has been acquired by one of the UK's leading energy system distributors as part of a 'major expansion' plan.

Firefly Solar Generators, which is based in the Clifffe Industrial Estate, has been acquired by CCL Energy Group, a Glasgow-based company that ranks as one of the UK’s largest distributors of renewable energy systems. CCL says the takeover is set to increase its group turnover to almost £30 million and will pave the way for new hires.

Currently, Firefly produces hybrid power systems for a variety of sectors, including construction, where its customers include Speedy Hire and Aggreko. Over the last three years the company generated in excess of £10m in sales.

Renamed as Firefly Hybrid Power, its portfolio of products will be combined with CCL’s own recently developed range of hybrid power systems to help secure a larger share of the clean energy market.

Director Paul R Brooks said: “Our ambition is to achieve group turnover of more than £50 million - this move bolsters our ability to make that target a reality.

“Governments and companies are increasingly prioritising improvements in air quality by reducing dependence on fossil fuels used in diesel generators. While the USA and Africa are clear targets, closer to home the UK and Scottish Governments are encouraging low-carbon investment and innovation. There are also growth opportunities for the CCL Energy Group with Firefly Hybrid Power products, both in the UK and beyond.”

CCL says Firefly will continue to design and build hybrid power systems for a variety of sectors and develop systems to meet the needs of industrial and rental specifications, while the CCL will continue to sell its own Powerplus range on the fixed installation market. C

Mr Brooks added: “We aim to continue our investment in the Firefly Hybrid Power business both in the short and long term - adding key employees, improving existing products, and developing new products and services. This will enable us to become the leading supplier of hybrid power solutions.

“High quality products have been at the heart of CCL's vision since we started nearly 20 years ago. As we grow, this commitment to quality will remain at the forefront of everything we do. Merging Firefly and Powerplus products will change the way people think about energy use in a number of sectors”