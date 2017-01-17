Lewes man accused of being nearly five times over drink-drive limit

A Lewes builder has been charged with drink driving after being allegedly nearly five times the legal limit just after 11am.

Police were called by member of the public who claimed to have seen a car driving ‘erratically’ along the A27 from Brighton to Lewes just after 11.20am on January 12.

Officers stopped the car in Lampert Place and gave the driver, Andrzej Marciniak, 52, a roadside breath test.

Police say he blew a reading of 159mcg in 100ml of breath – nearly five times the drink drive limit of 35mcg.

He has been charged with drink driving and will appear at Brighton Magistrates Court on January 30.