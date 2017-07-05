Lewes MP calls for end to overtime ban and strikes to ‘resolve’ Southern Rail dispute

MP Maria Caulfield has urged rail unions to end the overtime ban and strikes and for both sides to get around the table to resolve the Southern Rail dispute.

Maria Caulfield MP spoke in a Parliamentary Debate on the Gibb Report and services on Southern Rail.

She said overtime bans and strike action only cause misery for passengers and their families, whereas returning to discussions with Southern Rail will ultimately resolve the longstanding issue.

Mrs Caulfield went on to raise the issues disabled passengers are not getting enough support from Southern, and the need now more than ever for a second Brighton Mainline to be built to ensure extra capacity.

The Lewes MP said she was also very concerned about potential changes to the rail timetable in 2018 that will see rural stations such as Plumpton lose many services.

She said: “The Gibb Report outlined that the main reason for disruption on the Southern Rail network is union action.

“I urge the unions to end the overtime ban and strike action and focus on returning to discussions with Southern Rail to end the dispute.

“I am worried disabled passengers are not getting the supported need when they travel. Looking to the future we need improved capacity given through BML2 and another look at the 2018 timetable that is set to cut rural services in my constituency

“My constituents have suffered for far too long on our railways, and both sides need to be around the table to resolve the issue allowing everyone to focus on the passengers and improving services.”