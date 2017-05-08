Lewes Neighbourhood Plan team seeks your views

Lewes Town Council is calling for the help of residents, businesses and community groups to take the town’s Neighbourhood Plan into its final stages.

The call comes as the group of community representatives and councillors, who have been working on the plan for more than three years, say they have now reached the point where they feel the draft plan represents what the people of the town want to see as local planning policies for the next fifteen years.

From today (Monday, May 8), all the details of the proposals, including the draft plan and a questionnaire, are available online at www.lewes4all.uk. Printed copies can be seen on request.

The plans will be available for viewing there until the end of a six-week consultation period, which concludes on June 21.

There will be two drop-in events to present the draft plan at Lewes Town Hall. The first will be held from 1pm until 10pm on May 25 and the second from 9.30am until 1pm on May 26. Residents are invited to come along to find out more about the plan and ask any questions they may have.

There will also be a slideshow presentation at 7.30pm on Thursday, May 25. Organisers say the presentation will explain more about the plan and be an opportunity for questions and answers.

