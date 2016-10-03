Lewes projects awarded grants worth £51,000

Two Lewes community projects have secured more than £51,000 in grants to improve leisure facilities in the town.

The grants, awarded by the Veolia Environmental Trust, will go to Lewes Priory Cricket club and to Lewes District Council's skatepark project.

The council has been awarded a £25,000 grant by the trust to help fund the replacement of the town's current skatepark on the Malling Recreation Ground, in Mayhew Way.

A Veolia spokesman said: "The existing skatepark has reached the end of its serviceable life. Its ramps are beyond economic repair and an arson attack in 2015 caused severe damage to one of the units.

"A local group of skaters have been campaigning for several years to replace the existing facility. They have been at the forefront of looking into funding sources to match money secured by the council."

Lewes District Council project officer Christopher Bibb said: “The new skatepark will be one we can be proud of. It will meet the needs of the current users, and inspire others to take up wheeled sports. It will also help our work to turn the park into a hub for the young people, where they can mix, have fun, learn and share skills.”

The trust has also given a grant of £26,025 towards the installation of new practice nets at Lewes Priory Cricket Club, in Kingston Road. The trust says they will replace the club’s current set, which are in a poor condition.

The cricket club’s assistant fundraiser Ruth O'Keeffe said: “The grant is great news for the club and our members. The new nets will be open to the whole community and will make the amenity more pleasant and safe to use.”

The grants come as part of a £989,000 donation awarded by the trust to a number of community and environmental projects in England.

Paul Taylor, executive director of the Veolia Environmental Trust, said: “These two organisations need to be congratulated on securing their grants in a very competitive environment. It is clear that these projects will make a real difference to sport and leisure in the town and I look forward to hearing about them starting.”

