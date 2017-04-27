Lewes pub CCTV dog ‘in a good condition’

The RSPCA say they have been able to check the welfare of a dog which appeared to be punched and kicked by a man in CCTV footage from a Lewes pub,

The RSPCA and police say they have been able to trace and speak to the man who features in the footage and found the dog in ‘a good condition’.

Police say the footage was obtained from The Royal Oak pub in Lewes following concerns raised for the welfare of a dog.

An RSPCA spokesman said: “An RSPCA inspector has also traced the dog, who does not belong to the man in the footage. Our inspector has examined the dog - a bull terrier cross type - who has no physical injuries and who is in a good condition.

“After speaking to the dog’s owner - who is not the individual featured in the CCTV footage - we are satisfied that the dog will be properly cared for.

“The matter is now an ongoing RSPCA investigation, but we would like to thank those people who contacted us with information after seeing the CCTV footage which was shared online.”